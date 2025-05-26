Discounted health checks available as part of SDC scheme

A SERIES of health screening events are taking place across the district to help keep residents in tip-top condition.

Subsidised by Stratford District Council and run by the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, the screenings are for men and women and will focus on diabetes and cholesterol while prostate screening will also be available for men.

The checks are taking place across the district. iStock image

The tests cost £14 each. The prostate screening is for men over 40; the other tests are for anyone over 18.

The events are taking place, 10am-2pm, on:

Saturday, 31st May at Stratford Leisure Centre

Saturday, 14th June at Studley Leisure Centre

Saturday, 12th July at Southam Leisure Centre

Saturday, 2nd August at The Greig Leisure Centre

Saturday, 13th September at Stratford Leisure Centre

Saturday, 11th October at Shipston Scout Hut

To book, visit https://sdc.mypsatests.org.uk