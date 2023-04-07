Disappointment in Stratford as women's cycling race cancelled

ONE of Stratford’s summer sporting spectacles has been cancelled due spiralling costs and lack of sponsorship.

The town was set to host June’s ‘Grand Départ’ of the prestigious Women’s Tour – the award-winning international cycle race when more than 100 of the world’s leading riders compete for the title.

The gruelling five-day event has visited the county in previous years and was set to give a financial boost to the area. When previous Tours had staged finishes in Leamington, it was estimated that the action was watched by more than 20,000 spectators and generated around £750,000 for the town’s economy.

A statement from organisers Sweetspot explained: “The Women’s Tour, the award-winning international cycle race, will take a one-year break in 2023.

“Owing to a combination of increased running costs and a reduced level of commercial support, it has proved impossible to deliver the event that was proposed for June this year.”

The decision follows a renewed appeal for funding which included a popular crowdfunding scheme supported by more than 500 race fans. That money will now be refunded.

David Buckland, chief executive at Stratford District Council, said: “The council is very disappointed that the Women’s Tour has been cancelled. It was a major coup for the town and would have both brought in a good number of tourists and generated a lot of interest in the town to a global television audience.

“The council has not taken any financial hit as a result of the cancellation. We had committed funding to support the tour. That will now be reallocated to other schemes which will support the town centre and we will be examining possibilities in coming months.

“We look forward to working with the Women’s Tour again, should the opportunity arise.”

Warwickshire County Council had worked with the organisers to bring the tour to the county again.

Mark Ryder, the county council’s strategic director for communities, said: “We share Sweetspot’s disappointment that the Women’s Tour will not take place in 2023.

“After hosting various stages of the Women’s Tour, the Tour of Britain and last year’s road race in the Commonwealth Games, the county has established an outstanding reputation for hosting cycling events.

“We remain committed to promoting cycling as a sport, a healthy pastime and a means of active travel.

“We recognise the impact the Women’s Tour has had on women and girls cycling in the county and we very much hope that that upward trend continues.”

Since launching in 2014, the Women’s Tour has led the way in the fight towards gender equality in sport, be it from raising rider welfare standards to providing guaranteed TV, online and media coverage. Former winners have included Elisa Longo Borghini (2022), and home favourite Lizzie Deignan, the only two-time winner of the race to date (2016 and 2019).

This year’s opening stage, on 7th June, would have seen riders leave Stratford on a route through south Warwickshire. The race was due to end in Birmingham on 11th June.

Organisers are now working on plans for next year’s event which will mark the 10th anniversary of the inaugural Women’s Tour.