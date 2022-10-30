A NEW drinking and dining venue opens in Stratford next week.

It’s hoped 25 jobs will be created in the town following the opening of Prospero Lounge in Bridge Street on Wednesday, 2nd November.

Occupying the site of the former Laura Ashley shop, Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, has transformed the location "into a retro-inspired retreat, with a nod to a glamorous bygone era.