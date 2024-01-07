Digging it… Alcester schoolchildren plant 94 trees as part of eco drive

STUDENTS in Alcester have been planting trees on the nearby Ragley Estate as part of a ecology initiative.

Sixth-formers from Alcester Grammar School were joined by students from St Benedict’s High School and young learners from the Eco Warriors Society at Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School in the woodlands on the estate where they planted 94 trees.

The initiative, which was co-ordinated by LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) Education, was led the AGS students who planned the planting, evaluating conditions, calculating distances and keeping records of what was planted.