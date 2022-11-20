HARDWICK residents have until Tuesday 22nd November to voice their objections to an industrial composter they claim to be four times the height of a double-decker bus and which they describe as "monstrous".

Acorn Bioenergy Ltd has submitted plans to build a 16.5m-high anaerobic digester plant on greenfield farmland in the ancient parish of Tysoe in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and site of historical importance.

The digester could be the height of four double decker busses. (60764204)

The plant in Hardwick would convert crops, such as maize and ryegrass that do not grow well locally into biogas.