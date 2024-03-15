Diesel and petrol cars to be banned from EV charging parking spaces in Warwickshire
Published: 10:41, 15 March 2024
ELECTRIC vehicle-only parking bays will be appearing on the county’s roads after a new policy was adopted.
As part of Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to achieving net zero, the cabinet has approved a policy that will ban other vehicles from parking bays with an EV charger.
Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The ownership of electric vehicles has dramatically increased in Warwickshire since we first started designating parking bays for their use. Now, we need more parking bays that are solely for EV use not only to reflect that but also to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric.