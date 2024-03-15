Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Diesel and petrol cars to be banned from EV charging parking spaces in Warwickshire

By Stratford News Editor
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:41, 15 March 2024

ELECTRIC vehicle-only parking bays will be appearing on the county’s roads after a new policy was adopted.

As part of Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to achieving net zero, the cabinet has approved a policy that will ban other vehicles from parking bays with an EV charger.

Charging spaces will only be available to EVs.
Charging spaces will only be available to EVs.

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The ownership of electric vehicles has dramatically increased in Warwickshire since we first started designating parking bays for their use. Now, we need more parking bays that are solely for EV use not only to reflect that but also to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric.

Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford News Editor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE