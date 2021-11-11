Police officers are investigating and appealing for witnesses to a fail to stop and dangerous driving incident on the A46 near Kenilworth.

At around 10.45am on Tuesday (9th November) a grey VW Golf GTI was pulled over by police close to the Ramada Hotel.

The vehicle initially stopped but subsequently made off from officers and is then reported to have driven along the A46 towards Warwick at speed.

The vehicle is understood to have made a number of dangerous manoeuvres before leaving the A46 at the exit for Hatton.

PC Drew Ballantyne said: “Dangerous driving is not acceptable and it will not be tolerated especially if people are putting other road users at risk.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and as part of our investigation, we’re keen for anyone who witnessed the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven to get in touch.

“We’d also appeal for anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information should report it online or call 101 quoting incident 108 of 9 November.