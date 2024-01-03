Rising water at Cox’s Yard forced the panto at the Attic Theatre to be abandoned.

But there was a happy ending for the company of Dick Whittington when the Bear Pit Theatre offered to host the Tread the Boards team for the remainder of the popular festive show’s run, which ends this Sunday (7th January).

Dick Whittington at the Attic. Photos Andrew Maguire

Executive producer Catherine Prout told the Herald: “It is with huge thanks to the team at the Bear Pit and their huge hearts for giving the final days of Dick Whittington a home. Their community spirit is amazing and has kept the excitement alive for many families and grown-ups over these last few days of panto fun!”