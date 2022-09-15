A STRATFORD couple who met at the counter of the Henley branch of Lloyds Bank are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary - also known as a diamond anniversary.

Richard and Trish West, who live in Eton Road, are planning to mark the occasion with a large family get-together at the Baraset Barn, Alveston.

On the day itself, 22nd September, more than 60 friends and family will visit the couple’s home for a celebratory drink or two and accompanied by a slice of anniversary cake.

Trish and Richard West celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. Photo: Mark Williamson

Richard, from Solihull, was living in Henley next door to Lloyds Bank where Trish worked as a teller when they first met.

Richard said: “I was 16, Trish a year older. A friend of mine worked in the bank and made the introduction.

“As my family ran the Post Office, I regularly had to deliver telegrams to the bank.”

Trish lived in Stratford and came to work on the Midland Red 150 bus everyday. Richard told the Herald: “Later we both had Vespa scooters and passed each other going the opposite way.”

They were married at St Andrew’s Church, Shottery, in 1962, with the reception held at the Tollhouse restaurant, which used to be at the top end of the Alcester Road.

After, they honeymooned at Mevagissey, Cornwall.

The happy couple went on to have two children, Martyn and Kerry, who are both medical doctors; and they now have five grandchildren.

During his career Richard worked in local architectural practices and at the old Stratford Borough Council.

Later, he worked for Warwickshire County Council, eventually becoming area building surveyor before taking early retirement in the late-1990s.

Trish worked at Lloyds before leaving in 1964 to have their first child.

The couple have had a busy retirement, and are active members of various clubs, including Stratford Bridge Club, the Round Table and Avon Probus.

And the secret to a long and successful marriage? Richard’s top tip is “to both enjoy separate interests, as well as joint ones”.