Diamond celebrations for Great Alne couple

A COUPLE who have lived in Great Alne for 58 years are about to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Geoffrey and Alma Harrison originally met at a mutual friend’s home in January 1962 and after a whirlwind romance got engaged in the June during the Isle of Man annual cycling festival.

Geoffrey and Alma Harrison Great Alne who are celebrating their diamond wedding. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59948557)

Four months later they married on Saturday, 20th October 1962 at St Alphege Church, Solihull, and afterwards enjoyed a reception at the Masons Arms in the High Street.