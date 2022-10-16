Diamond celebrations for Great Alne couple
Published: 06:25, 16 October 2022
A COUPLE who have lived in Great Alne for 58 years are about to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.
Geoffrey and Alma Harrison originally met at a mutual friend’s home in January 1962 and after a whirlwind romance got engaged in the June during the Isle of Man annual cycling festival.
Four months later they married on Saturday, 20th October 1962 at St Alphege Church, Solihull, and afterwards enjoyed a reception at the Masons Arms in the High Street.