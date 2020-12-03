Housing developers St Modwen are making steps to get residents onside with its plans for the next phase of building at Meon Vale.

As previously reported a group called the Friends of Meon Vale Woodland Walk has been formed by residents angered by plans to build 300 new houses within the popular woodland near their homes.

Despite fierce opposition the proposed site was included in the district council’s site allocation plan, giving it the green light to be considered as a housing site.

Red line boundary indicates site of new build at Meon Vale

In a bid to quell residents’ worries St Modwen will be conducting ‘woodland walkarounds’ this Friday and Saturday. They say it will give the community the opportunity to ask questions of the project team and discuss areas of interest.

The council’s site allocation plan is currently under consultation, with comments invited until 18th December. However St Modwens said it was keen to offer wider opportunities to hear from residents.

Senior planning manager Dinny Shaw said: “We want residents to have an opportunity to give us their views on the early plans for Phase 5 so that we can turn them into something the community can benefit from and support.”

You can sign up for the walks at www.meonvale.co.uk/#events