Developers confirm plans for new hotel in Stratford are going ahead

THE new hotel and development on the site of the former Debenhams store in Stratford is still on track to be completed by mid-2025.

Rumours had been circulating that the inflation costs had seen the brakes applied to the project, but the Herald was told this week that demolition work is due to start at the end of this year, with construction expected to take 18 months.

Planning approval was granted in May last year for the demolition and redevelopment of the former department store and H&M unit, which will include a 142-bedroom Hilton Motto hotel.