Details of Stratford and Alcester Mops - including road closures in Stratford

WHEN the squeals on the big wheel echo throughout the streets it can mean only one thing – Stratford Mop Fair is back in town.

After a year’s absence because of lockdown, it’s all systems go for this year’s Mop which returns to the town centre streets on 11th-12th October.

The fun begins at 3pm on Monday, 11th October but the Mop will be officially opened on the Tuesday at 11am by the chairman of Stratford District Council, Cllr Edward Fitter.

There will be the traditional pig roast provided by scouts on Waterside/Bridge Street on Tuesday, along with the charity auction of the first slice of the roast.

One of the biggest changes to the rides and attractions in recent years has been the integration of eye-catching LED displays, which really come into their own at night before they’re all switched off at closing time at 11pm.

The arrival of the Mop also means road closures around town. The following streets will be closed from 5am on Monday, 11th October until 7.30am on Wednesday, 13th October: Greenhill Street, Rother Street (from Ely Street), Wood Street, Union Street, Bridge Street, Windsor Street (from Mansell Street), Meer Street, Henley Street and High Street.

Street closures will again be in force when the Runaway Mop is in Stratford two weeks later on 22nd and 23rd October.

The following streets will be closed from 5am on Friday, 22nd October until 6am on Sunday, 24th October: Greenhill Street, Rother Street (from Ely Street), Wood Street, Windsor Street (from Mansell Street) and Meer Street.

For more information about the Mop, visit www.Facebook.com/StratfordMop. For further information about parking, visit www.stratford.gov.uk/parking-roads-transport/car-parks.cfm.

n ALCESTER’S Mop arrives in town on Sunday, 3rd October, which means High Street will be closed to traffic from 5pm onwards.

Monday, 4th October, will be a regular fair day, but on Tuesday, 5th October, the Mop is officially opened at 4pm by the High Bailiff of Alcester, David Henderson, who will read the proclamation from an ancient charter that tells townsfolk the Mop fair is open.

Alcester Court Leet will tour the town centre from 7pm for the Assizes, where they will taste fish, flesh, bread and ale as part of an ancient tradition in the town.

The Mop is scheduled to depart Alcester at 6am on Wednesday, 6th October.

