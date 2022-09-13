Details of how to watch Queen's funeral at Stratford's Royal Shakespeare Theatre

THE Royal Shakespeare Company will screen The Queen’s funeral on Monday (19 September) in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

The building will open at 10am, with access to the auditorium from 10.15am ahead of the funeral service between 11am-noon.

The Queen opening the new Royal Shakespeare Theatre in 2011. Photo: RSC (59296361)

It is expected that the screening will end at 1pm, with the building closing at 1.30pm, the RSC said.

Tickets, which are free, will be available to reserve from 10am on Thursday (15th September) at via rsc.org.uk, in person from the RSC’s Box Office in the theatre, and from 12noon by phone on 01789 331111.

Her Majesty the Queen was patron of the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1961, when the company was created.

The RSC has also announced that performances planned to take place on Monday in both Stratford and London will be cancelled along with a small number of Stratford theatre tours.

Ticketholders will be contacted, and offered a refund or the option to rebook, the RSC added.