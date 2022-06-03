TWO brothers who suffered a devastating fire at their farm in the early hours of Monday morning have described its aftermath as a “frightening mess”.

The fire at Wilkes Farm, Fulready, near Ettington, burned down a new barn containing tonnes of straw and hay, and destroyed a pick-up truck, trailer and a tractor.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire at Fulready. Photo: Facebook

The farm is owned by Jon and Nick Francis who run Paddock Farm Butchery in Brailes, which also has a retail outlet.

The brothers rear Hereford cattle and Tamworth pigs and supply meat to top chefs including, over the years, Raymond Blanc, Mark Hicks and Jamie Oliver.

Firefighters on the scene of the fire at Wilkes Farm in Fulready on Monday. Photo: Mark Williamson F31/5/22/3573. (57036453)

Firefighters were called to extinguish the inferno just before 1am. It took eight fire crews 20 hours to bring the blaze under control.

Commenting via Facebook, the brothers said: “Very sad news on the farm today. We were woken by a huge fire at 1am as our yard full of straw and forage burned down. Our tractor, pick-up and stock trailers were completely burned out and our new barn has been badly damaged. What a frightening mess.”

This tractor was destroyed by fire at Wilkes Farm in Fulready on Monday. Photo: Mark Williamson F31/5/22/3574. (57036454)

They added: “Huge thanks to the Warwickshire Fire Service and [friend of the brothers] Chris Rutter who have worked tirelessly to control the blaze for the last 20 hours. Fortunately no people or animals were hurt.”

Describing the operation to fight the fire, a spokesperson from Kenilworth fire station said: “Our water carrier was mobilised along with crews from Shipston, Wellesbourne and Stratford to a barn fire in Fulready near Ettington.

“The incident involved around 100 tonnes of straw, a tractor and a car on fire.

The scene at the Wilkes Farm fire in Fulready on Monday. Photo: Mark Williamson F31/5/22/3582. (57036457)

“With other barns and buildings nearby and the stack of hay on fire collapsing, crews worked hard to locate and set into water sources to prevent the fire from spreading.

“The hay was left to burn in a controlled manner and crews remained on site ensuring the fire did not spread.”