Owners of collie cross puppies stolen from a farm in Stow-in-the-Wold have made a desperate plea for their return.

The collie/kelpie mix puppies are only four weeks old and still reliant on their mother for nourishment – the mother was not taken.

Shepherd Will Bevan said: “"These pups are still suckling from the mother, they need to be back mum for their best chance of survival, they are in significant danger. We need them back as soon as possible.”

Describing how they were stolen, Georgie Weaver, who lives at the farm, said: “The thieves in question drove in from the main road through a gate that is never in use, through the field to the farm buildings, leaving all the gates open, they obviously searched before they found the pups as other doors were open which are kept shut.”

The family suspect the dogs may have been stolen around 10pm on Friday night when they recall hearing barking.

Two of the puppies are boys and are tri-colour, mostly black with white paws and bellies, with a bit of brown on eyebrows; while the three girls have common collie markings, two with white collar necks and one with less, more of a strip.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and quote crime reference number CR/03986/21.

Or call Georgia Weaver on 07769644803 or Will Bevan on 07876745549.