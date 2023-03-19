A former rural business centre made up of ancient Tudor barns is to get a new life as a fashion and arts and crafts destination.

Jules Fallon, from Sew Me Something, along with husband photographer Charlie Budd, want to turn Longbarn Village on Alcester Heath into The Makers’ Space - a vibrant community of makers and artists along with workshops, studio space, retail units and a dog-friendly cafe.

Jules Fallon and her husband Charlie Budd pictured bthis week at Longbarn Village near Alcester. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62990929)

Jules’ sewing workshop business, which started at Stratford’s The Minories in 2012 before moving to the Grove Business Park, Atherstone, successfully went online during the Covid pandemic with the help of Charlie’s skills as a videographer. Twice-weekly Facebook live videos were recorded, and the couple filmed sewing courses for paying customers.