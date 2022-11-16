Design revealed for Warwickshire's memorial for road traffic victims

A MEMORIAL for road traffic victims is to be created in Warwickshire, giving people a peaceful location where they can go to remember their loved one, friend or relative.

The design concept for the memorial. (60679625)

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership has revealed the design concept for the memorial, pictured, which will be located at Hartshill Hayes Country Park near Nuneaton.

The designs will be on display this Sunday (20th November) at St Mary’s Church, Warwick, 2.30pm- 4.30pm where a service will also be held to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2022.

Open to all faiths, the service, led by Canon Peter Holliday, will start at 3pm.

Police and crime commissioner and chair of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, Philip Seccombe, said “We will never forget those people whose lives have been lost or changed forever on our roads and that’s why establishing a permanent memorial for road traffic victims in Warwickshire is so important. We hope this will also provide a location for a multi faith memorial service next year. If all goes to plan, the memorial will be in place by summer 2023.”