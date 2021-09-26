When Dr Sue Pritchard died aged 56 in January after a short battle with cancer, a community mourned the loss of the much-loved Shipston doctor who did so much for them.

Now her husband, Michael Booth, hopes to help the good work she did to continue.

He’s not making things easy for himself though, next week he sets out to Morocco to undertake the most gruelling race on earth: the Marathon des Sables, the equivalent of eight marathons run in seven days through the sweltering condition of the Sahara desert, all while carrying a backpack with your food and supplies in.

Dr Sue Pritchard (51508794)

Michael explained: “One of the driving forces for me is that Sue was keen on supporting local charities. She started a number of initiatives, including Drug Action Shipston, dementia and also the health and walking initiative. The charity I am doing it for is Stour Health and Wellbeing.”

Training for the race has given Michael some time to reflect. He said: “My average run in my training is about 16 miles a day for a number of days in a row. I could listen to music but I chose not to because I preferred the silence. Often when I am running I find myself talking to Sue and having conversations with her. It’s beautiful. I do feel a connection between the peace of running: it’s meditative and allows me to be close to her. I am hoping that she will be with me for this event – particularly with her medical experience!”

Michael in training

Michael met Sue 17 years ago in a café in London – it was just a coincidence as he lived in Yorkshire and she lived in the Cotswolds. They later decided to meet halfway between their homes, and were together from then on.

Recalling his time with Sue, Michael said: “We used to run together. She lived a very healthy life – she didn’t smoke or drink much so she practiced what she preached. The Stour Valley partnership and the encouragement that it gives the people of the Stour area to improve their life and wellbeing – is very dear to mine and Sue’s heart. It seemed a great idea to link it with something like the Marathon des Sables.”

Sue and Michael

Running with friend David Cockshot, Michael is not sure either of them know what to expect out in the desert.

“I’ve never done anything like this,” said Michael. “It is an explosive challenge for me, and is well beyond my comfort zone. The issues that runners face is high temperature in the 40s, endless sand, and you have to be self-reliant, so you’re carrying all your food, equipment and sleeping bag on your back for the full week. It’s not something I am confident I can complete because I don’t know what it entails to be honest. All I can do is go over there and put one foot in front of the other and see how it goes.”

Michael finished by saying: “It feels to me that Sue deserves this sort of effort and that it will hopefully spur a few people on and encourage them to be healthy and raise money for the charity.”

Donate online at gofundme.com Fundraiser by Michael Booth: Running the Marathon des Sables. The race starts on 2nd October and the Herald will be watching Michael’s progress.