Demolition plan for Debenhams in Stratford could see hotel ready in 2025

A NEW hotel planned for the former Debenhams store in Stratford could welcome its first guests by the middle of 2025.

Planning approval was granted in May for the demolition and redevelopment of the former department store and H&M unit, which will include a 142-bedroom Hilton Motto hotel.

The redevelopment of the half-acre site is part of ongoing regeneration work at Bell Court, although the hotel element has grown from the original proposal for 80 bedrooms.