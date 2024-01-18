An elderly social housing tenant with dementia was left without heating or hot water for eight days as the freezing weather took hold.

Former farm worker Robert Knight, 82, relies on carers and the help of his friend John Sowerby, 74, as he lives with his condition at his Studley bungalow in Allen Close.

Robert Knight pictured in his Orbit home in Studley. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We’ve been friends for 40 years, so I took him under my wing,” explained Mr Knight. “He has got carers who come in to do his cleaning, washing and give him his meals. I look after him and make sure everything is OK with him.”