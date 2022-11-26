A GROUP is on-song with its weekly sessions that bring together people with dementia.

The free six-week programme, which began on 9th November, is being led by professional singer and choir leader Karen Hill at Alcester’s Eric Payne Community Centre, and includes the chance to sing well-known songs.

The 90-minute Singing with Dementia sessions include physical and vocal warm-ups as well as singing together and the chance to reminisce.