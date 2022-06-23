A SHIPSTON resident has described how he arrived home from work to find ‘a river of raw sewage’ gushing out of the drains behind his house.

Ken Smith, of Campden Road, told the Herald he watched in horror as the torrent of human faeces and other waste spewed out from the sewer, ran onto nearby playing fields and contaminated an area where children were playing.

Meanwhile, his neighbours, a couple in their 80s, were told not to use their toilet until water company Severn Trent sent someone out the following morning.

The flooded gardens in Shipston (57493635)

Ken explained: “My neighbour was very distressed, as his wife’s recently had a hip replacement and they were basically left stranded, with their house surrounded by a lake of sewage.”

He added: “Severn Trent eventually sent someone out in a little van with a sink plunger to try to solve the problem – it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Ken said it’s not unusual for the torrent of sewage to keep running out of the drains for as long as 12 hours.

Two years ago, the whole of the downstairs of Ken and wife Victoria’s home was flooded with raw sewage and as it was during lockdown, they were unable to leave their home. That flood caused more than £20,000 worth of damage to the couple’s house and garden, as walls had to be taken down and floors lifted to clean away the muck.

Three months after they had put everything back as before, their home was flooded with waste again.