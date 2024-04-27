QUESTIONS have been asked about the future of sexual health services in Stratford after the building was closed and left with a sign directing people to other sites across Warwickshire.

The Sexual Health Clinic, which was previously held at the Hathaway Centre on Arden Street, closed at the end of March.

Stratford’s Lib Dems say there was no adequate consultation or notice and are demanding answers from Warwickshire County Council about the change.