The number of new affordable homes built in the district in the last year was the second highest on record, with 386 completed.

However Stratford house prices are the highest in the West Midlands, and so many families are still struggling to afford suitable accommodation.

Although the Stratford District Council no longer owns or manages any affordable housing of its own, it plays a major role in delivering additional affordable housing within the district via the Affordable Housing Development Programme, and offers an annual review, which revealed the interesting set of statistics depicted above.

Fourteen different organisations delivered the affordable homes last year – with around 75 per cent supplied by four partner housing associations, Orbit, Bromford, Platform and L&Q. The other 25 per cent came from ten other organisations.

Councillor Jo Barker, Homes, Health and Wellbeing Portfolio at Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “The annual review is a reflection of the district council’s long-standing commitment to providing more affordable homes for local people and our local communities.

“Our district is a great place to live and work. But, sadly, the reality for many people is that they’re priced out of the local housing market and despite the pandemic, property prices have continued to rise.

“To tackle this, our Core Strategy includes a requirement for 35 per cent of homes (on eligible market led ‘S106’ sites) to be affordable. The district council continues to work hard with its partners to get the homes we desperately need built in the places that need them.

“However, even with these policies in place, delivering new affordable homes can be a lengthy process - the homes delivered last year resulted from planning permissions granted between 2010 and 2019 and even as far back as 2015.”

Looking to the future, as well as completed schemes, the council also maintains estimates of supply during the current and future years. More than 400 new affordable homes are expected to be developed in 2021-22 across 23 schemes.