Delving into history to make Stratford’s BHS building less of a grotty eyesore

THE grotty windows of the abandoned BHS building in Stratford were given a new lease of life this week by Escape Arts.

The community charity is making it a mission to restore pride in Stratford’s heritage by transforming empty shopfronts into visually pleasing and informative displays.

Instead of pigeon poop and the odd rat (as reported by the Herald in the past), the BHS frontage on Bridge Street now tells the fascinating story of retail in the town centre over the last century or two with huge old photos and colourful posters.

It’s not just the infamous ‘eyesore of Bridge Street’ BHS that was transformed by the busy Escape team this week. CEO Karen Williams told the Herald: “On Tuesday we also put a Land Army exhibition in the old Air Ambulance shop in Greenhill Street, while the old Gemini shoe shop in Wood Street will celebrate the history of that area.

“We have worked really hard to build these relationships with landlords and the shopfronts are looking incredible.”

The BHS window with old heritage photos

As always the Escape team, including heritage programme co-ordinator Fiona Henderson and designer Phil Williams, have unearthed a wealth of fascinating stories and photos as they have devised the installations.

Karen continued: “The display at BHS is all to do with Bridge Street. There is so much heritage on the street. For example, there are fascinating details about Pargetters the bakery, which was at Number 3 – McDonald’s took over the vacant property in 1984.

“And Henson’s – the butchers further up the street. Amazingly we found an old Henson’s receipt when we were working in a Wood Street shop; and an old brochure from Burton’s, which used to be where Sainsbury’s is now.”

Karen says it just takes a bit of imagination to help turn what is a source of moaning in the town to something that residents can take pride in.

Phil Williams, Fiona Henderson and Karen Williams of Escape Arts, pictured with cleaners Roy and Ryan Evans from Green Clean Hygiene. Photos: Gill Sutherland

“For us at Escape we see a problem and do something about it - we don’t talk about it, we just do it.

“Obviously it’s taken a long time to get landlords on board and to get into the closed stores, so it can be challenging - but [chartered surveyor] Tim Cox has been an absolute legend helping us.”

Karen says she’s happy to hear from other businesses who want empty windows given the Escape touch.

“We make it very easy, we do everything - all we need is 12 hours to get in and out.”

She added: “The exhibitions will be up for a long while, and they have a QR code attached with more information and oral histories - accounts given by local people.

“People can learn a bit about the heritage and enjoy that rather than just thinking, ‘oh, that empty building is hideous’.”

As Karen and the Herald watch father and son Roy and Ryan Evans of Green Clean Hygiene do a great job of cleaning the mucky windows of BHS, she emphasises her thanks to them and sponsors, including Orbit, as well as the volunteer cleaning crew, Bish Bash Bosh.