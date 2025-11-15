WHEN the Herald met Janet Anslow the day ahead of her 100th birthday last Wednesday (5th November) she confessed to being “absolutely shattered”.

This is not because she’s been partying the night away in celebration of her grand century, but because she’s been out at the Stratford Literary Festival.

Although her mind is as sharp as ever, she says with a characteristic twinkle: “I’m too old to be dashing about like this. Full stop.”

Janet Anslow has celebrated her 100th birthday this week. Photo: Mark Williamson

She continues: “I really enjoyed the festival, although it was crowded – I saw Michael Mansfield, Lyse Doucet and Lady Hale – she was brilliant and restored my faith in England – both ladies were very clever.”

The political choices are perhaps telling – Janet has been a member of the Labour Party since she was 16, an incredible 84 years, which must be some kind of record.

Janet is very funny and speaks her mind – which she qualifies with a “don’t quote me on that”.

She says: “I have to tell you, I’m not noted for being careful what I say. So if you quote me, I’ll sue you.”

Janet Anslow has celebrated her 100th birthday this week. Photo: Mark Williamson

Talking of her move to Stratford 20 years ago aged 80 from Birmingham, she says: “I came here to die. I thought, I’ve had my life, the children have left and so I sold the family home… but here I am still. Nobody’s more surprised than me.”

Janet was brought up in Netherton in the Black Country.

“Its only claim to fame was that it manufactured the anchor for the Titanic.

“My parents came to Birmingham in front of me. I stayed with my granny for about a year, and then joined them when I was 16.

“I’m afraid I got married when I was 18 – too young. My husband was Tom Anslow, he was ten years older than me – everybody said it wouldn’t last, but we were married 43 years before he died aged 70.”

She continues: “We met at the Midland Middle School Union, MASU. And he was really allied to the Quakers.”

The couple had two boys.

“William and Stephen,” resumes Janet, they’re both in their 70s now. They were fabulous, really, wonderful children – we all had a marvellous time.”

A grandmother of four and now a great-grandmother, Janet is especially taken with the youngest.

“Her name is Harriet Broadbent – take note because she;s going to make waves. She’s three,” adds Janet. And we don’t doubt it if she’s anything like her great-granny.

Although she’s been a socialist all her life – and supported various politicians – she only ever had one job, working at the Birmingham Education Department.

Janet Anslow has celebrated her 100th birthday this week. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I had a wonderful time. I used to work for Jim Eames, he was the Lord Mayor of Birmingham at one time, and he also represented Small Heath ward on Birmingham City Council [1949 to 1992]. It was around the time of Birmingham pub bombings, 1974. And I also worked for Dick Knowles, who was the Labour leader of Birmingham City Council.”

Ever engaged, Janet says she enjoys reading political biographies – a recent favourite was Alan Johnson, the Labour MP.”

Janet is an admirer of Tony Blair, but says her political hero is “without a doubt, Clement Attlee. He introduced national health – the one thing that everybody cherishes is the health service.”

Asked about her thoughts about the world currently, Janet doesn’t hold back.

“In the Black Country where I come from Trump is a slang word for fart. I’ve no great admiration for the Americans, imagine voting for a man called Fart.”

Janet was born on 5th November 1925.

Looking back she says: “As it was bonfire night my parents told me I came in a rocket, while my siblings were delivered by the stork into a bush – we believed them!”

Last Wednesday family and friends celebrated Janet’s momentous arrival a century ago with party at the Arden Hotel.

The Rev. Dr Paul Edmondson of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust proposed the toast, guests sang Happy Birthday, and Janet snuffed out the candles on her cake.

Would she have enjoyed some champagne with that?

“I don’t drink and have never smoked,” she smiles, and then can’t resist quoting Mae West, “Two out of three ain’t bad!”

She quickly adds: “Don’t quote me!”

Time for one last reflection – has she enjoyed her life so far?

“It’s been magic. I’ve been so lucky. There’s so much on the news about bad men – but most people are good in the world, and all the men in my life have been wonderful, including my sons.”