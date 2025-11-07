Delighted Cyril gets his BEM after decades of service to Stratford… and the swans

FORMER Stratford mayor and community stalwart Cyril Bennis had a “magical day” receiving his British Empire Medal (BEM).

Cyril, 76, received the award in recognition of his services to Stratford, which includes his decades of looking after the swans on the River Avon.

It was presented to him by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, on 30th October at Shire Hall in Warwick.

Cyril said: “I was emotional. It’s not every day that you can be honoured as an individual for doing something that you love and you care for.

Cyril Bennis pictured with his wife Roxanne after receiving his British Empire Medal in Warwick last week. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I would never have imagined it as a young boy growing up back in Ireland that one day I’d be here getting an honour from His Majesty King Charles.”

Cyril, who shares an exact birthday with the King, is a proud member of the Stratford community and keen to continue working hard to make the town a better place by tackling issues head-on.

“I can either just step back and say, ‘It’s not my problem,’ or I can go and challenge it and for me I choose to challenge it. The fact that if I have the time I’ll do what is good for the community and for its people.”

Cyril has been Stratford swan warden for decades, and caring for the swan population helps get him out of bed in the morning and onto his bike, he said.

“There was a time in Stratford when there were no swans at all,” he recalled. “ We lost them all about 50 years ago and I suppose that, in many ways, having dealt with people all my life, I wanted to deal with wildlife who couldn’t talk back to me.

“I’ve begun to understand them but I will never be able to really understand what they do. We just give them a helping hand.

“There are challenging times ahead for wildlife but the most important thing is, I think, that there’s a voice for wildlife and for human impact and human desire to change things when things go wrong. To me, that is most important.”