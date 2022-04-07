Delays to Herald delivery... but it will be with you soon

TODAY’S (7th April) edition of the Stratford Herald will be going on sale later than usual.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, deliveries of the newspaper to shops and supermarkets did not take place overnight, but the edition is expected to be on shelves soon.

We will provide an update as soon as we can.

The digital version of the paper will be available later today.

We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your support.

The Herald team.