Delays to Clopton Bridge work but no rethink of plans for Stratford junction

WHEN it comes to traffic lights on Clopton Bridge the county council is not for turning – just like the extra queues that those opposed to the scheme see as an inevitable result of the work.

Earlier this year the county suggested work would start on the controversial scheme in late February and last six months. With no sign of action as we reach late March, there was just the hope that Warwickshire had listened to experts, residents and councillors in Stratford and was having a rethink.

It is a scheme designed to allow more housebuilding south of the river – but designed in a world before the pandemic and the change to working and commuting habits.