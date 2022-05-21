Home   News   Article

Defra confirms bird flu is back in Stratford after death of a heron

By Simon Woodings
Published: 15:48, 21 May 2022
 | Updated: 15:49, 21 May 2022

CONCERNS have been raised for Stratford’s bird population after a heron was found to have died from avian flu.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed that the bird, recovered from the River Avon, was infected with the virus.

Cyril Bennis Photo: Mark Williamson C2/1/22/1086. (56722351)
The body of the bird was sent to Defra for tests after it was found last week near Fisherman’s car park on the outskirts of Stratford.

