Defra confirms bird flu is back in Stratford after death of a heron

CONCERNS have been raised for Stratford’s bird population after a heron was found to have died from avian flu.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed that the bird, recovered from the River Avon, was infected with the virus.

Cyril Bennis Photo: Mark Williamson C2/1/22/1086. (56722351)

The body of the bird was sent to Defra for tests after it was found last week near Fisherman’s car park on the outskirts of Stratford.