Defra confirms bird flu is back in Stratford after death of a heron
Published: 15:48, 21 May 2022
| Updated: 15:49, 21 May 2022
CONCERNS have been raised for Stratford’s bird population after a heron was found to have died from avian flu.
The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed that the bird, recovered from the River Avon, was infected with the virus.
The body of the bird was sent to Defra for tests after it was found last week near Fisherman’s car park on the outskirts of Stratford.