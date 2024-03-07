Defiant Stratford Sea Cadets show Trafalgar spirit
Published: 15:30, 07 March 2024
| Updated: 18:48, 07 March 2024
FLOODING misery has hit Stratford Sea Cadets twice this year already but the stand-alone charity has defiantly vowed to get back on its feet.
The cadets need to replace flood-damaged equipment in their unit on the Recreation Ground after flooding on 3rd January and 10th February.
A target of £28,000 has been set to repair the damage caused and the Sea Cadets have recently launched a flood recovery appeal to help them reach their goal.