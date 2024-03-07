FLOODING misery has hit Stratford Sea Cadets twice this year already but the stand-alone charity has defiantly vowed to get back on its feet.

The cadets need to replace flood-damaged equipment in their unit on the Recreation Ground after flooding on 3rd January and 10th February.

It’s been all hands on deck for Stratford Sea Cadets including Ordinary Cadet Phoebe Elsworth, Cadet Joel Smith, Petty Officer Carol Dowker, Cadet Austin Wells and Chris Wheeler, chair of trustees, as they’v ecleaned up the flood damage. Photo: Mark Williamson

A target of £28,000 has been set to repair the damage caused and the Sea Cadets have recently launched a flood recovery appeal to help them reach their goal.