An impressive 30,000 people sat in the RSC’s Lydia and Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre during the summer run of The Comedy of Errors. Of those 1,034 must have experienced inclement weather as the company tell us that is the quantity of ponchos they sold.

But all good things must come to an end, and after The Comedy of Errors finished its run in the on Sunday, the RSC’s technical team swiftly began dismantling the temporary outdoor theatre space the next day.

The RSC outdoor stage being dismantled on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson R49/9/21/0157. (51712486)

The RSC outdoor stage being dismantled on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson R49/9/21/0151. (51712485)

Deconstruction work is set to run for six weeks which will also include a tidy up of the site. The Swan Gardens, along with the Riverside Walk, will close to allow for ground works, but we anticipate that most of the gardens will be accessible for October Half-term. New lawn will be laid by the team on certain roped off areas of the Swan Gardens and these areas will be closed off to allow the grass to fully grow. The RSC they would strive to ensure there is minimum disruption to the local area during works and activity will take place between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

The set will be re-used on the tour of The Comedy of Errors, which takes place from late October, and the stage and seating will go into storage somewhere in the Stratford area. As yet the company don’t know when they will use it next.

The Royal Shakespeare Theatre reopens from 14th October with The Magician’s Elephant.