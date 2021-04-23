Decision day for Big Wheel

FORMAL planning permission for Stratford’s big wheel is set to be discussed next week, despite the structure already being installed.

Stratford Big Wheel (46488844)

The sight of the big wheel going up last month triggered anger from some, who argued it was being erected without permission.

Wheel operator Danter Attractions had applied to Stratford District Council for permission, but the council allowed it to return temporarily under so-called “permitted development” rules prior to that application being considered.

Planning officers are recommending that the big wheel application is approved, but as a small comfort to those against the proposal, the applicant is now seeking permission to operate it on a seasonal basis for the next five years, rather than then seasonally on a permanent basis.

If approved, the big wheel will formally be allowed to come back for six months each year for the next five years.

Danter Attractions argues that the wheel is popular and will help attract tourists and so aid Stratford’s post-pandemic recovery.

However, the wheel has long proved divisive, with some questioning the wisdom of putting it in such a sensitive area surrounded by listed buildings.