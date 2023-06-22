THE dedication of those in the community who’ve given decades of their lives to their work, community or charity has been recognised in the first Birthday Honours list of King Charles III.

It’s always a proud moment for the recipients whether it’s New Year or Birthday Honours but each person will take time out from their celebrations to praise those close to them who have also played their part supporting a cause they’re all committed too.

Elizabeth Jane Brewin of Long Compton has been awarded an OBE for services to women’s health.