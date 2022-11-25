Debt claims mounting up for Stratford businesswoman who runs The Spotted Treehouse

TWO landladies have told how they are owed thousands of pounds by Stratford business woman Lorraine Armitage.

Last week the Herald told how Ms Armitage had left a string of debts in her wake, and since then we have been contacted by others who were also owed money.

The 54-year-old ran art studio The Spotted Treehouse in Red Lion Court and is believed to owe thousands of pounds to suppliers, ex-employees and customers. And how, as recently as last week, she was still taking deposits from customers for art party sessions at the studio, even though she is no longer a tenant there.