THE death toll of swans caused by avian flu has now reached 12 within the last fortnight.

Describing it as the worst day in his life working on the River Avon, Stratford swan carer – Cyril Bennis – was reduced to tears and labelled Tuesday as “dreadful” after he pulled six dying swans out of the water.

Stratford’s swan warden Cyril Bennis with one of the dead swans found near Lucy’s Mill in recent days. Photo: Mark Williamson S106/11/21/5816. (61380228)

“Watching them die and seeing the suffering of these beautiful creatures is beyond belief. When I catch them from a boat and pull them out of the river they hang onto me with their beaks because of the unimaginable pain they’re going through – you wouldn’t wish that on anyone. I went home and cried after what I saw on Tuesday,” Cyril Benns said.