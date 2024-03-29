Deadline looms to help Claire’s rural Oscar bid

SUPPORTING the community – and helping to raise more than £100,000 for charity – has seen Claire Dyson shortlisted for a ‘rural Oscar’.

Claire, from Cleeve Prior, owns and manages Claire Dyson Water Treadmill and Rehabilitation Centre and is a finalist in the Midlands Rural Enterprise category of the Countryside Alliance Awards 2024.

Countryside Alliance Awards 2024 nominee Claire Dyson. Photo: Mark Williamson

Over the past 12 years she has supported the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and has raised £110,000 for the life-saving service.