Deadline looms to help Claire’s rural Oscar bid
Published: 11:00, 29 March 2024
SUPPORTING the community – and helping to raise more than £100,000 for charity – has seen Claire Dyson shortlisted for a ‘rural Oscar’.
Claire, from Cleeve Prior, owns and manages Claire Dyson Water Treadmill and Rehabilitation Centre and is a finalist in the Midlands Rural Enterprise category of the Countryside Alliance Awards 2024.
Over the past 12 years she has supported the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and has raised £110,000 for the life-saving service.