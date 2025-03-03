Deadline looms over options for thousands of homes in south Warwickshire

THE latest consultation into the draft South Warwickshire Local Plan, which could see around 27,000 homes built in the Stratford district, ends on Friday (7th March).

The preferred options consultation has been running since 10th January with many villages and towns in the Stratford district holding meetings to decide how to respond to some of the proposals which could be taken forward - or dropped.

The draft Local Plan, which is being put together by Stratford and Warwick district councils and will run up to 2050, includes lots of vital chunks of information residents need to know, such as where new housing could be built, what are the transport infrastructure plans, the strategy for town centres and rural communities, and where will new employment land be located.

It includes 36 emerging housing and employment growth location options. Twelve of these are potential new settlement sites – places where new towns could be built– and 24 are “strategic growth location options”, the areas where lots of homes or business areas could be added to an existing town or village.

Those 24 locations are sites:

South of Coventry

Stoneleigh Park (employment)

Coventry Airport

South of Kenilworth Group

East of Lillington

North of Leamington

Wedgnock Park Farm (employment)

West of Warwick

South of Europa Way

Bishops Tachbrook

South-east of Whitnash

Southam

Gaydon and Lighthorne Heath

East of Gaydon

North of Wellesbourne

South of Wellesbourne

Shipston

West of Stratford

East of Stratford

Bidford

Alcester

West of Studley

North of Henley

Hockley Heath

The 12 sites for option for a potential new town(s) are:

1. South of Tanworth

2. East of Wood End

3. Hatton

4. South of Kingswood

5. Long Marston

6. West of Ufton

7. South of Deppers Bridge

8. North-east of Knightcote

9. West of Knightcote

10. South of Leamington/north of Wellesbourne/east of Barford

11. South of Leamington/Whitnash, west of B4455 Fosse Way

12. Bearley and Wilmcote

To have your say, visit www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/swlp.