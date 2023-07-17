TIME is running out to enter this year’s Stratford Herald’s Business and Tourism Awards – there are only a few weeks left to register.

Businesses across the district can celebrate their accomplishments and join some of the best firms in the area at our awards event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Stratford.

Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards 2023 logo

There are 15 categories, each sponsored by a south Warwickshire business or group, while the overall sponsor is Stratford District Council.

The awards (and sponsors) are:

Family Business (First Choice Nursing)

Online Business (Daimon Barber)

Team Of the Year (Shakespeare’s England)

Community Award (Stratford School)

Top Attraction (Crowne Plaza)

Business Innovation (Porterbrook)

Employer of the Year (Stratford College)

New Business (Coach House)

Charity of the Year (Stratford Town Trust)

Customer Experience (Johnsons Coaches)

Pub/Restaurant of the Year (Hooray’s)

Business of the Year (Shakespeare Martineau)

Green Business (Orbit Housing)

Employee of the Year (Stratford District Council)

Stratford BID Business Award

Getting you entry in is simple, just visit www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/stratford-herald-awards and fill in the details online.

The deadline for entries is 4th August.

The winners from 2022.

The Business and Tourism Awards were created by the Stratford Herald last year to recognise the achievements of a wide range of enterprises – from family-run independents and restaurants to large-scale employers that make a priority of looking after their staff.

This year the ceremony, with sit-down meal, again takes place in the Crowne Plaza’s classy ballroom on Friday, 20th October,

Herald editor Andy Veale said: “Last year’s event was a huge success and we were delighted to welcome so many wonderful people to the Crowne Plaza.

“We’re once again searching for more fantastic firms, excellent employers and brilliant businesses to shout about their success and join us for another great evening celebrating businesses in the Stratford district.

Shakespeare Distillery collected four awards at last year’s event.

“The process for applying is simple – it’s all online. However, we want to hear about your success and your stories, so please give as much detail as you can.”

Expert judges will help shortlist the finalists in each category.