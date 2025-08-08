THE deadline to get your nominations in for the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2025 is looming, so make sure you don’t miss out.

With 12 categories to choose from, the awards are a chance to shine a light on a business, team or organisation and to highlight the great work they do. Those nominated will be invited along to a glitzy night at Stratford’s Crowne Plaza hotel.

The categories have been chosen with the aim of covering as wide a range as possible. The aim is for organisations to be able to tell their success stories. If you feel there is a business, it could even be your own, worthy of a nomination then take a few minutes and have your say.

Nominations for what will be the fourth edition of the awards close at 5pm next Friday (15th August). The only award which cannot be directly entered is the Business of the Year, because this is chosen by the judges from all of the finalists.

Each entry will be measured against the category criteria, and the judges’ four selected finalists in each category will be announced in the Stratford Herald on Thursday 28th August ahead of the awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza on Friday 17th October.

The full list of categories can be found below:

Best Family Business, sponsored by Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall

Team of the Year

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School

Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza hotel

Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council

Best New Business

Charity of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Shakespeare Company

Best Customer Experience, sponsored by Stratford BID

Best Green Business

Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Sharon Higgins on 01789 412808. You can also email andy.veale@stratford-herald.com for further details.

To enter your nomination, visit: https://shorturl.at/CVzbG.