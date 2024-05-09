Cyril Bennis counting swans on the River Avon, Stratford.

MYSTERY surrounds the death of two swans recently pulled out of the River Avon with experts at Defra now investigating the possibility the birds were killed by the deadly West Nile Virus.

The virus is carried by mosquitoes and is being investigated because at this stage avian flu doesn’t appear to be the cause of death.

In 2021 and 2022 bird flu ravaged the swan population of Stratford with dozens killed in an agonisingly painful end sometimes lasting days.