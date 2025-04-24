Don’t miss the chance to see solo show Dead on Cue at the Bear Pit Theatre, with the last show on Friday night.

It brilliantly channels the plot of Hamlet and was written and performed by Mark Carey, from Ilmington, who is well-known for his one-man shows featuring a wealth of characters.

Archers fans may have also spotted/heard Mark’s appearance in a current Archers’ storyline.

Mark Carey in Dead on Cue.

Dead On Cue is something of a spooky thriller set in the same dressing room, during the same play, at the same theatre, but 60 years apart.

During both time periods the theatre is hosting a performance of Hamlet where time is out of joint and “something is rotten”….

What is the unearthly link between the two productions?

How can the same things be happening to different people 60 years apart?

What secrets have been buried in the old dressing room under the stage?

Why are the actors fascinated by the old dressing room mirror?

Just don’t look into it... you might not like what you see!

Tickets available at www.thebearpit.org.uk.