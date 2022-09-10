Day of Queen's funeral will be national bank holiday

THE Queen’s funeral has been confirmed as a bank holiday.

King Charles III approved the bank holiday for the state funeral, which is expected to be on Monday, 19th September, at Westminster Abbey.

The original plans are for the Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage to the abbey, pulled by sailors, rather than horses.

Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold 2,000 people.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel at Windsor Castle.

Earlier today (Saturday) gun salutes to mark the accession of King Charles III.

Sixty-two rounds were fired near Tower Bridge and 41 rounds beside Park Lane, London.

The King paid tribute to the reign of the late Queen as he was formally declared the nation’s new monarch.

He said: “My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

He added: “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world.”

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall, London, for about four days before her funeral, allowing members of the public to pay their respects.