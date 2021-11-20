Toyah Willcox has pulled out of her appearance in Stratford tomorrow (Sunday) after coming down with Covid-19.

The pop star and TV personality was due to narrate the Orchestra of the Swan’s performance of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf as part of the Stratford Music Festival at the Play House.

David Troughton stands in for a Covid-struck Toyah Willcox (53206645)

The concert is still going ahead with the narrator being taken on by much-respected RSC actor David Troughton, who is also well known for playing Tony Archer in The Archers on Radio 4.

Toyah announced she had Covid-19 in a video on her Facebook page. She explained that she realised during a soundcheck at another gig in Wolverhampton on Thursday that she had lost her sense of smell and taste, and following a positive test has had to pull out of several engagements, including Sunday’s concert in Stratford.

She offered her apologies, and said that she had few symptoms expect those mentioned.

Find out more about the festival here www.stratfordmusicfestival.com