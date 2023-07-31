WITH only 14,000 miles on the clock David George, aged 85, once owned a pearl grey mini which was his pride and joy but sadly it was stolen 37 years ago and now all he wants to know is what happened to his beloved car before he dies.

David, from Ettington, caught a train down to London with £4,000 in his pocket to buy the 1950’s Mini which was in Orpington, Kent. Unfortunately, he only got to enjoy a few months of driving fun with it before the Mini was stolen from outside his flat in Henley in Arden in 1986.

David George pictured at his Ettington home with his former Mini’s registration document and driver’s handbook. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

“I fell in love with it,” David told the Herald. “It was owned by a woman who bought the car for her husband - Dennis Green. The registration was DG 233 which matched my initials so I bought the number plate and the car for £4,000. It had 14,000 miles on the clock, was kept in a garage, and was brought out and washed by the wife from time to time. It still had the original seat covers and been looked after so well.”