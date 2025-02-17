David Gardner appointed Warwickshire Police deputy chief constable

WARWICKSHIRE Police has a new deputy chief constable.

David Gardner was appointed last Thursday (13th February) by the, also new, chief constable Alex Franklin-Smith following a selection process.

David, who was previously assistant chief constable, has worked in roles across local policing, change and transformation and protective services since joining the force in 2001.

He has also worked nationally on secondments to the Home Office and National Crime Agency and is an experienced firearms and public order commander.

Warwickshire Police deputy chief constable David Gardner.

“I am so pleased to have been successful in the process and delighted to be able to continue the work already started,” he said. “Warwickshire Police is a fantastic place to work, with the best of officers, staff and volunteers. I am committed to helping us evolve and grow into a force that delivers the very best service to our county.”

Mr Franklin-Smith added: “With his operational knowledge, change leadership skills and great understanding of the communities of Warwickshire, it is a privilege and honour to see him secure this permanent role and I know he will continue to demonstrate the leadership, integrity and focus he has done throughout his career in policing.

"It’s an exciting time for Warwickshire Police and I hope you will join me in wishing David all the best in his new role.”