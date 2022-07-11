The family of David Skinner have paid tribute to the much-loved great-grandfather following his death aged 84.

David was on the front cover of the Herald in May after heartless thieves stole his new mobility scooter from outside his warden-assisted home at Jubilee Court, Alcester.

At the time David had been diagnosed with terminal bladder cancer. He had only had the £1,270 scooter for a day when the thieves struck.

David Skinner (57777421)

After sharing his devastation with the Herald, the Alcester community rallied and raised money for a replacement scooter and there was an outpouring of emotional support to David.

Announcing the sad news of his death this week, granddaughter Vicki Bartlett said: “My family wanted to let everyone know about my wonderful Rara’s (Grandad) passing. Many of you were so wonderful when his scooter was stolen recently. You all helped restore his faith in human nature, thank you so much.”

Originally from Redditch, David had been married to June for 65 years after meeting at the local youth club in the town and was well-known as a jazz musician.

Vicki continued: “His great loves were his family and music followed by food, his various birds and animals he had throughout the years, car boot sales and entertaining people.

“He started his first band at the same Redditch youth club he had met our nan at. The bands included The Vermont Quintet, Dave Roy Sound, Clive Brothers, The Georgians & Dave & Co. A talented musician, he mainly played saxaphone, trumpet and keyboards but he could play anything, even a kettle (which he did once).”

David Skinner (57777423)

She added: “He was a very happy old school gentleman who always tried to make people smile. He was often found on the corner of the high street in Alcester playing his sax to raise money for Shakespeare Hospice.”

The family said that David will be “much loved and will be great missed by family and friends”. And added their thanks to those who had helped care for him before he peacefully passed away.

They said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Shakespeare Hospice and the district nurses for helping us to care for him at home in his final days. They truly are the most amazing people whose support was incredible.”

David leaves behind wife June, children Dee, Gary and Tony, their partners, Rod, Debbie and Shirley, as well as grandchildren Vicki, Ben, Dave, Taylor, Lee and Joe; and great-grandchildren Amelie, Logan, Thea, Layla-Belle, Everly-Rose and Alba.

A celebration of David’s Life takes place at 2.45pm on 14th July at Redditch Crematorium. For more details contact Hemming and Peace 01789 766750.