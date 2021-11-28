The family of 32-year-old Jonathan Silvester who sadly died following a collision on the A46 near Stratford earlier this month have paid tribute to him.

A tribute issued today (Sunday) on behalf of the family by Warwickshire Police said: “Remembering my son Jonathan, who tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident on the A46 Stratford to Alcester on Saturday 13th November 2021.

Jonathan Silvester in a family photo (53365608)

“Jonathan was a kind, caring, hardworking young man whose passions were his job as a physical training instructor and loving the outdoors, climbing mountains and travelling the world.

“Truly missed by all of his family and friends who are devastated by what has happened.

“Jonathan was a young man who had such a wonderful life ahead of him. Jonathan planned to start his own business in the forthcoming year in the physical training industry.

“Jonathan was the kind of person that once you met him, he would leave an everlasting impression of himself with you.

"Forever in our hearts, loved and missed always.”