Dates set for Stratford’s Mop and Runaway Mop

GET set for thrills and squeals as the annual Mop Fair heads into town on 11th and 12th October.

Expect up-to-date and exciting attractions, as well as traditional family favourites such as the 127-year-old Golden Carousel, which will be back in Rother Street.

Many of the attractions will be located on Bridge Street, when the event begins at 3pm on Wednesday 11th October. Then the Mop is officially opened on Thursday at 11am by council dignitaries.

All the fun of the fair at Stratford Mop. Photo: Mark Williamson.

There will be the traditional pig roast, provided by Scouts at the corner of Waterside/Bridge Street, along with the charity auction of the first slice of the roast.

The Mop Fair closes at 11pm each night.

The Runaway Mop takes place two weeks later, on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st October.

Road closures during the Mop run from at 5am on 11th October until 7.30am on Thursday 12th October in: Greenhill Street, Rother Street (from Ely Street), Wood Street, Union Street, Bridge Street, Windsor Street (from Mansell Street), Meer Street, Henley Street and High Street.

Road closures during the Runaway Mop are from 5am on Friday 20th October until 6am on Sunday 22nd October in: Greenhill Street, Rother Street (from Ely Street), Wood Street, Windsor Street (from Mansell Street) and Meer Street.